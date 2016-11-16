Fotostrecke: Holmernhofs Dreiquellenbad

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Holmernhofs Dreiquellenbad”.
You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Holmernhofs Dreiquellenbad”.
Bad Griesbach liegt nicht „bei“ Rottal, sondern „im“ Rottal (= das Tal in dem sich der Fluß „Rott“ befindet).
Sehr geehrter Herr Staudinger,
vielen Dank für Ihren Hinweis. Sie haben natürlich recht: Bad Griesbach liegt im Rottal und nicht bei Rottal. Wir haben den Fehler korrigiert und bitten um Entschuldigung.
Viele Grüße,
Nadine Baumer
Redaktion Camping, Cars & Caravans