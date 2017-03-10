You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Alles im Griff”.
habe mir vor kurzem den K5 gekauft und bin absolut zufrieden. Über Ergonomie , Reinigungsleistung etc. kann man sich bei Hochdruckreinigern vortrefflich streiten, aber der größte Pluspunkt ist der Wassergekühlte Motor. Wer an heißen Tagen mal etwas größerer Fläschen reinigen musst weiß wovon ich spreche !