Neuer Stil sieht anders aus: Bei einem Auto würde man allenfalls von einem Facelift sprechen. Hybridleuchten sind zwar in, aber wann kommen die bei einem Caravan zum Einsatz? Schleiflack passt zu Glamping, ist aber nichts für Naturverbundene – und draußen auch nicht wirklich praktisch. Ich würde meinen Eriba Nova SL Modelljahr 2015 nicht gegen das neue Modell tauschen. Statt neuer Optik hätte ich mir eine bessere Qualität gewünscht – denn die ist bei meinem Modell mangelhaft.