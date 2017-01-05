Diese Beiträge könnten Sie auch interessieren:

Ein Kommentar zu “Klassiker auf Abwegen

  1. Das Bett ist tatsächlich, wie wir im nachhinein finden, ein Problem. Das eine Seite am Fußende einschnürt, ist bei großen Paaren schon ein Problem.

    Warum Fendt die Betten so gestaltet erschließt sich uns nicht. Da gäbe es doch einfache Möglichkeiten den Grundriss zu erhalten und dennoch ein vollwertiges Bett anzubieten.

    Antworten

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.