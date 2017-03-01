You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Rechtzeitig Plakette bestellen”.
You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Rechtzeitig Plakette bestellen”.
Nach den teuren Autobahngebühren jetzt die nächsten Gebühren. Einfach Abzocke. Die nächsten Urlaube wird Frankreich gemieden.
darf (kann) ich dann mit meinem Womo, BJ 93, dann nicht mehr durch diese Städte fahren?