Diese Beiträge könnten Sie auch interessieren:

2 Kommentare zu “Rechtzeitig Plakette bestellen

  1. Nach den teuren Autobahngebühren jetzt die nächsten Gebühren. Einfach Abzocke. Die nächsten Urlaube wird Frankreich gemieden.

    Antworten

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.